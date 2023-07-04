Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Thinks Elon Musk Is Destroying Twitter ON PURPOSE! Here's Why...

Former Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui has a really fascinating theory about the whole Twitter s**t show that has gone down over the last week — and, like, the last year.

Of course, Elon Musk recently (and very controversially) bought the social media app. And he’s been implementing changes ever since that have been, uh, interesting. Those include laying off a ton of staffers, canning lots of content moderation tools, and holding back workers’ ability to tamp down on racism, bigotry, misinformation, and much more.

Most recently, on the very last day of June, Musk announced on the site that verified users would be capped at reading 6,000 posts per day, with unverified users only able to read 600 posts. Those numbers, which Musk said were necessary caps due to “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, ” have since been raised slightly. But still, it’s all definitely controversial considering Twitter’s whole thing was that you could scroll forever (and ever, and ever, and ever…).

Late on Saturday night, Jauregui took to Twitter to talk about Musk’s latest moves. In a thought-provoking tweet, she noted that the changes may be coming about ahead of America’s looming national campaign and election cycle. Of course, that is set to start rolling out soon and only get WAY more intense over the next 15 months.

Jauregui stated:

“I just wanna say Elon destroying twitter ahead of elections is not a coincidence. Especially considering what his obvious political stance is. This place was one of our most effective organizing tools during 2020 and is where a lot of discourse and accountability happens.”

Then, the singer added:

“Please understand nothing these billionaires do is ever a coincidence. Slowly but surely is the game, so we are apathetic instead of paying attention. When everything feels random and confusing, just know it is anything but. Just connect the dots.”

Damn! That’s very thought provoking, indeed. And it may not be wrong?!

After all, why would misinformation, fascism, and a bunch of other unsavory s**t run rampant on Twitter right now if there weren’t some underlying purpose for it all?! Especially when all the other popular social media sites (hello, Reddit) are cleaning up their acts to be more attractive to (a) investors or buyers, (b) IPOs, and (c) normal people who are burned out on bigotry and just want to post without getting shouted down by weirdos. Ya know???

You can see Jauregui’s whole tweet for yourself (below):

I just wanna say Elon destroying twitter ahead of elections is not a coincidence. Especially considering what his obvious political stance is. This place was one of our most effective organizing tools during 2020 and is where a lot of discourse and accountability happens. Please… — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) July 2, 2023

So there you have it.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is she right??

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

