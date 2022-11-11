JonBenét Ramsey Investigation: Boulder PD Release Update On New Tactic For 2023

The JonBenét Ramsey case may be cold, but it’s still open!

The 6-year-old beauty queen was discovered in her home the day after Christmas in 1996. She had been strangled — a garrote was found still around her neck — and her skull had been fractured. Speculation abounded as the crime became one of the most well-known of all time. No theory every panned out, and the case is unsolved to this day.

But as the 26th anniversary nears, the Boulder Police Department want the public to know they’re still on it all these years later. They released an update on Wednesday letting everyone know just how hard they’ve worked:

“Since JonBenet’s murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals.”

The press release seemed to be largely a response to frequently asked questions, as they specifically explained why no new information has come to light from the oft-suggested new DNA-testing technology. They noted the sample they have on file is “extremely small” and could “be consumed by DNA testing” — so they don’t want to risk the evidence they have until they know “there is a proven technology” that will work.

The big change is that starting next year, the Boulder PD will start consulting with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team — a group set up by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation “comprised of professional investigative, analytical, and forensic experts from across the state” who meet multiple times a year to work on cold cases like this one.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement:

“This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet’s killer. That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case. This investigation has always been and will continue to be a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”

District Attorney Michael Dougherty added:

“The murder of JonBenet Ramsey is a terrible tragedy and sparked years of unanswered questions and theories. Our office has successfully prosecuted other cold case homicides and many murder cases. In every one of those cases, it was the evidence that proved the defendant(s) guilty. Whether it is DNA or other evidence, more is needed to solve this murder. I appreciate the collaboration with CBI, the FBI, and the Boulder Police Department.”

Sounds like they’re willing to take any help they can get. Speaking of which, they also included the following prompt for tips:

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact our tip line at 303-441-1974, [email protected] or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

