Jordyn Woods Denies She's Shading Ex-BFF Kylie Jenner With 'Natural Lip' TikTok!

Talking smack or just having fun? That’s the big debate on TikTok right now!

Late last week, Jordyn Woods decided to take part in a popular trend on social media by flaunting her natural lips — but now fans think she may have been shading her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner in the process! In the viral video, the socialite looks into the camera while hiding her lips. A sped-up version of The Weeknd’s Party Monster, specifically the lyrics “Angelina, lips like Angelina,” plays in the background as she ultimately unveils her full, voluptuous lips. In the caption, she wrote:

“thank you mom and dad for these genetics”

OK, yup, the caption sure sounds shady AF — if you know the backstory!

But we’ll get to that in a sec. First, ch-ch-check out the full post (below).

As to be expected, the comment section lit up with reactions to the post — with many people seeing the video as a direct dig at The Kardashians star! Viewers chimed in:

“Def shots at Kylie” “The Kardashians/Jenners could never” “Kylie Jenner is typing….” “SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID!!” “She knew what she was doing”

The commentary got so out of hand, Jordyn actually responded to one fan on Thursday who pointed out the “lowkey shade.” But the 25-year-old model disagreed with fans’ hot takes, writing:

“There’s no shade toward anyone, this is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on.”

Hmm. Seems reasonable, but it’s also not hard to read into the drama considering the girls have history! As Perezcious readers know, they had a MAJOR falling out in 2019 when Jordyn kissed (at the very least) Khloé Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Oof. While KoKo claims she’s not holding a grudge, the fam pretty definitively cut Woods out of the fold. Even bestie Kylie.

When it comes to discussing their beauty regimes, they’ve also been on different sides of the conversation for a while. While Woods maintains she’s all natural, the Kylie Skin founder revealed in 2015 that she got lip fillers. The then-17-year-old dished in an episode of KUWTK:

“I have temporary lip fillers. It’s just an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do.”

And since then her lips have only gotten fuller. Last April she continued to get candid about her cosmetic procedure, telling Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion:

“I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips … I had really small lips and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses.”

She continued:

“A guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you are such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable.”

It led to so much insecurity, she decided to do something about it, the reality star noted:

“I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time. Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident.”

So, you can see why fans may have seen Jordyn’s new TikTok as a big diss to Kylie! She’s been super vocal about having not-so-natural lips and then you factor in their feud and it’s a perfect firestorm for controversy! But do U think Jordyn meant any harm? Sound OFF (below)!!

