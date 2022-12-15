Kylie Jenner Names Her Favorite Sister In 2022 Year In Review Video!

Kylie Jenner has a favorite sister — can you guess who it is?!

In the beauty mogul’s newest YouTube video titled My 2022 Year In Review, she sits down to reflect on her year in business, family, and fun. She answered questions like who was her favorite new friend this year and what was her favorite TikTok (spoiler alert — she loves anything she can enjoy with Stormi! Aww).

But possibly the most nail-biting question was who is the favorite sister? The Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t miss a beat when she said:

“It’s really hard because I love them all right now, but I think my favorite sister this year is probably Khloé. We got a lot closer this year. We’re in this little mom club and it’s a whole thing.”

Ding, ding, ding! Big sister Khloé Kardashian is the winner! Although Kylie was sure to add that “this year” part so it’s subject to change.

Oh, and in case you were curious, who’s the runner-up for fav sis? The 25-year-old says all of them:

“They’re all my best friends. We had a good year.”

Aww! Love it!

Ch-ch-check out the full video (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Who were you expecting to be Kylie’s favorite KarJenner sister? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

