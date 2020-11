Warning: if you listen to this – it will do things to you!!

Get ready to get in your feelings with Jorja Smith!

THIS IS SO POWERFUL!!!

Goodbyes is such a simple but intricate song.

Just an acoustic guitar, her gorgeous voice and some moving melodies!

This reminds us so much of the Roberta Flack classic Killing Me Softly.

Check out the greatness above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Jorja Smith!