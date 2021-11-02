Josh Brolin Celebrates 8 Years (!!!) Of Sobriety With Emotional IG Post!

Josh Brolin is truly living his best life.

The Avengers: Endgame star took to Instagram on Monday to reflect on eight years of sobriety in a super emotional post. Sharing a throwback photo of himself, the 53-year-old discussed what sobriety means to him, beyond just giving up drugs and alcohol. The exercise resulted in some beautiful prose about love, family, and integrity. In part, he mused:

“Sobriety is finally loving without every thought being about how it affects only you. Sobriety is a moment of being able to love and be consumed by the glee it brings someone else. Sobriety is knowing the difference between selfishness and integrity.”

He then turned his attention onto his wife Kathryn Boyd and their children Westlyn Reign, 3, and Chapel Grace, 10 months. (FYI, Josh also shares adult children Eden and Trevor with ex-wife Alice Adair, who we bet are also thrilled he’s reached this milestone).

Related: Josh Brolin Apologizes For Visiting Dad & Barbra Streisand’s Home During Pandemic

Thanking his family for sticking by his side since he first entered rehab for substance abuse in 2013, the Deadpool 2 actor wrote:

“Sobriety is climbing in your truck for a 6am call after 8 years of sobriety and there being a card from your wife telling you how grateful she is for you having made the decision to put it down and to live instead”

Boyd also left her hubby a sweet collage of their kids, whom The Goonies alum shared were “created” as a result of his decision to get sober, adding:

“And sobriety is when your children look at you and trust what they see (you can see it in their pupils, and the way they stand before you) — that they know they are not being cultivated into some idea but celebrated for the original garden they are growing into.”

Aww! How sweet! He concluded his message with pure gratitude, writing:

“Sobriety is about living better than your remembrance of what your greatest drunk ever was — an everyday malleability into gratitude for what is. None of this is deserved. All of it is perception. Thank you God, family, and friends for the most punk rock sobriety imaginable.”

Seems like sobriety agrees with Josh. His career, his life, his body — he really is doing better than ever!

Check out the full upload (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin)

Many congratulations, Josh!

[Image via Apega/WENN]