Zayn Malik Reportedly Dropped By Record Label, Managers, & Sponsors Amid Yolanda Hadid Accusations

It’s not looking good for Zayn Malik following his alleged physical altercation with Yolanda Hadid.

According to reports, the One Direction alum was dropped by his record label, RCA, and his manager amid the backlash against him due to the reported confrontation between the singer and the grandmother of his child.

Interestingly, though, RCA’s decision to drop the 28-year-old came before his fight with Yolanda. A source from the music industry told The Sun that Zayn was canned for “impossible to control,” explaining:

“A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked. So many people who have worked with him have just given up. He’s almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this.”

While Zayn’s music career may have already been in jeopardy, the reports of his alleged confrontation with Gigi Hadid’s momma — for which he has since been charged with four counts of harassment — only made things worse.

An insider told Deuxmoi that Zayn also lost his management and upcoming brand deals due to the alleged incident, sharing:

“His record label weren’t the only people to drop him … his management and some upcoming partnerships and brand deals have also pulled out from sponsoring Zayn… He had another partnership with a luxury clothing brand but they recently pulled out and advised others to do the same.”

Meanwhile, a source told Radar that the Pillowtalk singer has been spiraling out of control for a while now because of his “personal demons,” revealing:

“Zayn has had personal demons for some time. Substance abuse — specifically marijuana and cocaine — and booze. At the same time, he suffers from anxiety and struggled with fame. When all these are mixed together, it is a recipe for disaster. He is known to have acted out, constantly – and is erratic.”

The insider went on to say that Gigi and Yolanda tried to support him for years in hopes that he could make a positive change, adding:

“Yolanda and the family have been very supportive of Zayn and those ‘demons.’ From a very early age, he was the rogue and renegade of One Direction. The partying, mixed with the taste of celebrity, was a horrible combination.”

As we reported, Yolanda accused Zayn of physically assaulting her during an argument in his and Gigi’s Pennsylvania home on September 29. The Real Housewives alum claimed the British performer called her a “f**king Dutch slut” before telling her to “stay away from [my] f**king daughter.”

Per the legal documents, Zayn then “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain.” Gigi was allegedly in Paris at the time but could hear the alleged altercation on the phone. At one point, the crooner reportedly screamed at his then-girlfriend to “strap on some f**king balls and defend your partner against your f**king mother in my house.”

Zayn has denied the claims he struck Yolanda. At the moment, he’s still represented by an agent at CAA and a publicist — who is likely working overtime as this story continues to develop.

