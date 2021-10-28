Soccer Star Josh Cavallo Comes Out As Gay, Making Him The Only Out Top-Level Footballer Currently Playing!

A huge congrats to Josh Cavallo!

On Wednesday, the Australian soccer player took to social media to come out as gay, making him the only men’s top-level soccer player to be publicly out!

Related: JoJo Siwa’s Breakup With Kylie Prew Had ‘Nothing To Do’ With Her DWTS Partner?!

The 21-year-old athlete, who plays for Adelaide United, shared his coming-out story in a powerful Twitter video, telling fans:

“I’m a footballer and I’m gay. I have been fighting my sexuality for six years now and I am glad I can put that to rest. Growing up I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed. Ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay. Being a closeted gay footballer, I’ve had to learn to mask my feelings in order to fit the mould of a professional footballer. …Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn’t crossed paths before. All I want to do is play football and be treated equally.”

Now that’s not too much to ask for, is it?!

Cavallo’s team is in the top Australian soccer league, A-League Men, which tweeted its support of Cavallo and fellow out Aussie soccer player, Andy Brennan.

Ch-ch-check out his full message (below)!

[Image via Josh Cavallo/Instagram]