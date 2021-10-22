JoJo Siwa’s Breakup With Kylie Prew Had ‘Nothing To Do’ With Her DWTS Partner?!

The record is being set straight about JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew‘s breakup!

As we previously reported, fans have been speculating that the duo called it quits for weeks now, starting when the 18-year-old Nickelodeon star shared an emotional Instagram post about having a rough week on October 9. And although the two have not publicly confirmed anything, JoJo has since continued to leave little hints on social media and in interviews. Probably the most telling clue was when she told People last week:

“I struggle when anything is new, and I went through something that was new and I have never gone through before. It was tough and it is still tough. I cried about it last night and I’m probably gonna cry about it tonight because I’m 18 and I’m missing a piece of me that is the biggest piece of me, and that’s okay.”

An insider then revealed to The Sun that JoJo and Kylie split, claiming it was due to the Boomerang singer’s close bond with her Dancing With the Stars partner Jenna Johnson:

“They split. Kylie became jealous of the relationship JoJo has fostered with Jenna. JoJo is a mess.”

Yikes!

And on Wednesday, Us Weekly further confirmed the sad news that she broke up with her girlfriend after less than a year of dating while clearing the air about some of the rumors circulating around. A source revealed to the outlet that the split occurred two weeks ago — around when fans started noticing Prew’s absence from the DWTS audience and that some of her co-stars are aware of their uncoupling. The insider explained:

“Kylie stopped attending the show, so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split. JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

Honestly, no one would blame JoJo if she had an off moment on the competition series, especially since this was her first serious relationship and breakup! It’s certainly tough!

Furthermore, JoJo reportedly has been leaning on Jenna during this time. The insider explained that the professional dancer is “like a big sister” to the actress before adding that she had absolutely “nothing to do” with the split. Who knows, jealously can be a powerful thing — and we have no idea how Kylie actually feels about their partnership unless she says something. For now, though, it sounds like Jenna could be in the clear!

[Image via Jenna Johnson/Instagram, Kylie Prew/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]