ANOTHER Porn Star Says Josh Duggar Paid Her For Sex -- And Asked For Horrifying Stuff!

Well, this is horrifying. Not that we’re terribly surprised to learn there’s even more about Josh Duggar still to come out…

Back in 2015 there was the one-two punch of learning the 19 Kids and Counting star had cheated on his wife using the Ashley Madison website. He even admitted to it in a public apology — before it got way, way worse.

It didn’t take long before a woman came forward saying she was someone he had slept with. That woman was porn star Danica Dillon, who claimed the reality star had offered her money for sex after watching her dance. She claimed that sex got too rough — and crossed the line of consent as he tossed her around like “a rag doll” despite her protests. She later sued for rape, though the lawsuit was eventually dropped due to some evidence Josh was able to produce which apparently showed he was in another state at the time.

All that was before the other bombshell dropped — the leaked police report showing he’d admitted to molesting his little sisters when he was a teenager!

Obviously now we’ve learned far worse. It wasn’t just his sisters that he violated, according to family friends. And of course we learned about those other incidents in testimony at his trial for possessing child porn, for which he was found guilty and sentenced to 12.5 years.

Related: Amy Duggar Had The Darkest Take On Cousin Josh’s Child Porn Sentence

So can we really discount a new account of his behavior at this point?

Another adult entertainer has come forward — albeit in an already-deleted TikTok video — to say that she was also one of the women who met up with Josh before his Ashley Madison bust. Karlie Brooks, who has deleted her entire TikTok account and made her Twitter private since she posted this week, said:

“Speaking of Josh Duggar, I am ashamed to say this — I have slept with him a few years ago when the whole Ashley Madison scandal came out.”

She continued:

“I was one of the women that slept with Josh during that time and just hearing everything that has gone down with him makes me absolutely sick. I am so disgusted that I’ve been with him.”

She claimed Josh paid her “a generous, a really good amount of money” which she said she was “not gonna disclose” on social media.

Here’s a copy of the video, as long as it lasts…

Naturally her fans had questions that had nothing to do with money. Addressing some of the morbid curiosity, she implied she had slept with Josh on more than one occasion.

Describing the encounters, she said the father of now seven children asked for some things she hadn’t been that concerned about, as they were de rigeur in the porn industry. However, in light of the child porn conviction…

She says he asked her to wear her hair in pigtails and shave all her body hair and cover up her tattoos. She’s already a petite woman. She also says he brought her panties he said he’d picked out from the kids’ section of the store for her to wear. Absolutely horrifying in retrospect. We understand why she’d want to get away from social media after posting. But why delete?

We know she was willing to say this on camera. Did she remove her account because the fallout for being honest was worse than she expected? Or because this was all a lie? What possible reason could someone have to lie about all this??

What do YOU think??

[Image via Karlie Brooks/Twitter/Anna Duggar/Instagram.]