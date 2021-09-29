Josh Duggar's Wife Stands By Him & Smiles At Courthouse -- After Major Loss In Child Porn Trial!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Josh Duggar and his wife Anna were spotted walking out of an Arkansas federal courtroom together on Tuesday — but the way they were smiling, you’d think these two former reality stars were stepping out on the red carpet.

As seen in news footage (below), the Counting On couple were holding hands and sporting smiles, despite the fact they reportedly got their asses handed to them inside the courtroom!

According to multiple reports, a judge dismissed four out of five of the reality star’s attorney’s motions to suppress evidence and get his child pornography case dismissed.

As we reported, Dugger was charged with receiving and possessing child sex abuse material after feds found at least 65 images of child porn on the reality star’s computer — including a two-minute video showing a grown man sexually abusing two girls aged between 5 and 10 years old.

Ahead of the trial, the 33-year-old’s defense team filed a handful of motions regarding the evidence in the case. These requests included a motion to dismiss the case entirely on claims investigators failed to “preserve potentially exculpatory evidence,” a motion to dismiss Duggar’s indictment because of technicalities over who was running the Department of Homeland Security at the time of their investigation, a motion to suppress statements he made to federal agents during the course of their investigation, and a motion to suppress photographs of Duggar’s hands and feet taken while he was in custody.

It’s that last one that once again disturbs us the most. We mean, why would they care so much about photos of his hands and feet? Their argument was apparently that it was “egregious” for Duggar’s body parts to be “manipulated” and that “he was required to pose for the photographs.” They called it “intrusion on (his) personal rights.”

Photographs and fingerprinting are standard procedure during arrests. The photographing of the hands, well, that one is a little specific. Why do they need those pics? And even worse, why is Josh’s legal team fighting tooth and nail for them not to be admissible??

A very disturbing thought indeed.

It didn’t end up mattering. All four of these motions were dismissed. But it wasn’t a total loss for Josh; a fifth motion, another request to suppress evidence, has yet to be ruled on by the judge.

Prosecutors disputed each of the defense’s claims and previously accused Duggar’s legal team of embarking on a “fishing expedition for evidence that is either nonexistent, immaterial to his defense, or already produced.”

For her part, Anna, who is expecting their seventh child, has maintained her husband’s innocence. A source told People in May:

“She thinks Josh is innocent. [Josh] has seen [his] children with Anna there. She has to be there.”

Another source told Fox News that Anna “appears [to be] a little brainwashed,” adding:

“[She] should have divorced Josh after he admitted to cheating. I definitely don’t think she should continue to have kids with him.”

Josh has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years. After this loss, it looks like the trial will begin as scheduled on November 3 — at which time we would not be surprised if even more horrifying details emerge…

