Not everything is going to be a radio hit nor has to be.

Joshua Bassett‘s Common Sense is a delicate singer-songwriter musing on an ex-girlfriend.

Beautifully done. Acoustic guitar. Some strings. And a song that could easy be the 11 o’clock number in a musical!

Excellent storytelling, melody-making and singing!

