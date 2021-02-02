Singer Joss Stone Welcomes Baby Girl With BF Cody DaLuz -- Watch The Sweet Announcement!

Awwwww!

Singer-songwriter Joss Stone announced the birth of her firstborn daughter Violet Melissa DaLuz on Sunday! Along with boyfriend and baby daddy Cody DaLuz, the couple introduced the little one to the world during a Facebook live edition of Stone’s show Cooking With Joss.

The excited momma was overjoyed to share:

“Had a little bun that I’ve been making for about nine months, and it’s cooked!”

Despite the calm, happy tone of the video, the birth did have some complications which resulted in an unexpected cesarean section. The Soul Sessions songwriter elaborated:

“She was breach. So I had to have a c-section which was delightful…They had to take her out the sunroof which was quick.”

LOLz! What a way to describe a c-section!

The musicians were clearly tired but are already so in love with their baby! The 33-year-old even revealed Cody had stepped up and done such a great job taking care of Violet while she was recovering from the surgery. Hospital staff were so impressed, she added:

“The nurses came in and they were like: ‘This is not normal, your guy is amazing!’”

That’s amazing!!

Watch the sweet announcement video (below), and check out Joss and Violet’s matching pajamas!!

Cooking with joss – here’s one we made earlier Posted by Joss Stone on Sunday, January 31, 2021

How adorable! Congrats, Joss and Cody!

[Image via Joss Stone/Facebook]