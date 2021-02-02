Dustin Diamond's Death Was Extremely Painful -- And 'Not Supposed To Happen This Quickly'

The more we learn about what Dustin Diamond went through in his battle against cancer, the more our hearts break.

As we reported today, the former Saved By The Bell star passed away earlier on Monday, February 1, due to an extremely aggressive form of lung cancer. And now, insiders are coming forward to reveal more gut-wrenching details about his very difficult final days as the disease spread more quickly than doctors had imagined.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to the situation revealed that Diamond attempted to briefly leave the hospital last week in a bid to seek some normalcy ahead of his death. However, the stage 4 lung cancer moved so aggressively within him, and he was in such pain at all times, that he had to return to the hospital before ultimately passing on Monday.

The source said (below):

“[Dustin] was not even home for 24 to 48 hours before he went back to the hospital. They thought he had pneumonia but then they ran more tests and apparently the cancer had spread. It happened very suddenly. His passing was not supposed to happen this quickly.”

Wow. It’s awful to think that the diagnosis of an aggressive form of cancer gives you such a short time to live, and then the cancer itself gets even more aggressive than doctors had expected. Life can truly be gone in the blink of an eye…

The insider also wanted to make clear that Diamond’s pain — and its increasing onset over the final few days — was truly unbearable and incomparable to anything most of us have ever felt.

The source simply noted:

“No one knew the kind of pain he was in — only he knew.”

Brutal. Just absolutely, completely brutal.

As you’d expect, the tributes have been pouring in for the Celebrity Big Brother alum and infamous sitcom star. His former Saved By The Bell castmates are now deep in mourning after the tragic news was first revealed earlier today. Along with them, thousands of fans and followers from all around the world have taken to social media to lament Diamond’s untimely and unfair death.

It’s crazy and so awful to think that he was just 44 years old! Such a tragedy to see life cut short like that. We’ve been heartbroken over this all day, and we can’t imagine what those closest to him must be going through. Thankfully, he was at least able to connect again with his former co-stars in the last few days.

Sending our heartfelt love to Diamond’s family, friends, former co-stars, and all those who were close to him and are in mourning now. Somehow, some way, we can only hope there will one day be better times again for all.

R.I.P., Screech…

