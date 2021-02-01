Amy Schumer Bares All To Show Off 'Cute' C-Section Scar In Nude Mirror Selfie

Feeling good in her body!

Every mother deals with their postpartum body differently — some flaunt their abs while at work and others struggle to find clothes that fit at all. For Amy Schumer, the path to complete self-acceptance meant flaunting her c-section scar on a day she felt particularly “cute.”

On Sunday, the comedienne and mom of 1-year-old Gene David shared a new NSFW pic of her naked body on Instagram. She captioned the intimate selfie:

“Feeling like my c section looks cute today! #hotgirlwinter#csection”

In her stories, Schumer even called out her doc, adding:

“C by dr. brill!”

Ch-ch-check out the vulnerable upload (below)!

So many supportive messages filled the comments section from celebs like Paris Hilton, Debra Messing, and even singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton. Emboldened by the 39-year-old’s confidence, Carlton chimed in:

“Feel like mine lookin’ hot today too! What a coincidence!”

Amy has never shied away from sharing her first pregnancy with the public. Her experience was even documented in Expecting Amy, an HBO Max miniseries that followed her hectic life as she filmed her latest Netflix comedy special while suffering from a complicated pregnancy that ultimately led to a c-section. Describing the surgery as “torture” in a December 2019 episode of the Informed Pregnancy podcast, the actress couldn’t be happier to have her son, who she shares with with husband Chris Fischer.

While we always turn to this momma for a good laugh, we think it’s so great she feels comfortable enough to open up about her postpartum journey online! She’s made so many women inspired to feel cute with their c-sections, too!

