Joy Behar Claims She's Had Sex With 'A Few Ghosts'?!

Have you ever gotten it on with a ghost??

No, we’re not talking about that one boyfriend back in the day who was so boring in bed he might as well have been invisible. You know the one. LOLz! We mean, like, a REAL ghost! A spirit from another realm! Because Joy Behar says she’s had sex with ghosts. Yes, plural. As in multiple ghosts!!!

This all started on Thursday on The View when host Whoopi Goldberg opened a segment by introducing the story of a woman in Texas who claims her house is haunted. Pretty simple!

But the kicker to this viral shocker is the woman’s claim about the spirits supposed intentions! She alleged the ghost supposedly said “looking good” to her in a sexual manner while she was getting out of the shower. And later, in the bedroom, the woman alleged to have heard sexual moans and “oh baby, oh baby” coming from a disembodied spirit voice!

Creepy AF!!

The Sister Act star was clearly skeptical about the sexual supposition of this supposed spirit. But, as the segment noted, the woman’s house was reportedly used as a brothel back in the day. So maybe there’s just a really horny vibe inside??

Reacting to the story at first, Joy figured the Texas woman was seeing things. She compared the alleged ghost encounter to reading sexually-themed fantasy books and getting all caught up in the story. The 80-year-old referenced co-host Sunny Hostin‘s romance novel in her response:

“She’s having a sexual hallucination, which, we all have that. We read romance books. We read Summer on the Bluffs for a sexual hallucination. … It takes you into a whole sexual fantasy. It’s fabulous. And that’s what this woman is doing. Women like that.”

Not a bad point! Maybe so! Then Joy added:

“She’s a whack job, OK?”

Well…

From there, all five women debated the mechanics of having sex with a ghost. Joy joked how she hoped the ghost was a George Clooney lookalike. And fellow co-host Sara Haines asked a couple really important questions:

“If you have sex with a ghost, can you get pregnant? Is it cheating? Only if you enjoy it?”

Ha! Truly opening up the difficult debate!

Then, as the commentary was fizzling out, Whoopi began preparing to kick it to another segment. But in a more hushed tone, Joy, the same woman who claimed the ghost lady was a “whack job,” dropped the most jaw-dropping remark of the day:

“I’ve had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant.”

Um… WHAT?!

Even more shocked than she was at the start of the spirit segment, Whoopi replied by HIGHlariously deciding to walk away:

“I’m just gonna let that ride. I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride.”

Nooo! You should have pressed her on it! We want to know the story!!! You can watch the funny full back-and-forth from Thursday morning’s show (below):

Too creepy! And too funny! We just wonder how Behar’s husband Steve Janowitz feels about her other-worldly revelation… What do y’all make of this, Perezcious readers?? Do U believe in ghosts?! What about turned on ghosts??

