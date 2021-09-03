Drake Escalates Beef With Kanye On Certified Lover Boy -- Get The Lyrical Breakdown!

Looks like Drake got the last laugh after all…

The yearslong feud between Drake and Kanye West was reignited recently after the Canadian native took shots at Ye and Pusha-T on Trippie Redd’s single Betrayal. Unsurprisingly, Kanye took it very personally, going full Joker and posting (then deleting) a screenshot of Drake’s address on Instagram.

There were a few apparent references to the Degrassi alum on Kanye’s Donda, released last Sunday. But his rival attempted to one-up him on his new album Certified Lover Boy, which came out on Friday. Specifically, the track 7AM On Bridle Path seemed to reference the recent drama — quite literally, since the title refers to Drake’s neighborhood in Toronto. Dropping his own address basically sent the message, “IDGAF about your little post.”

But there were more messages in the lyrics, like this:

“You over there in denial, we not neck and neck/It’s been a lot of years since we seen you comin’ correct/Man, f**k a ‘Respectfully,’ I just want my respect/They tried to label me mean, I say what I mean/People that could’ve stayed on the team/They played in-between.”

According to Genius Lyrics, these lines reference the long rivalry these two have had — and the Hotline Bling artist sees him coming out on top. “Respectfully” is an apparent reference to influencer Justin Laboy (AKA Respectfully Justin), who was involved in the Donda rollout. As for labeling Drake “mean,” Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband seemed to compare the rapper to a school bully in his since-deleted text screenshot.

Elsewhere in the song, the 34-year-old rapped:

“Told you I’m aimin’ straight for the head, not aiming to please/I could give a f**k about who designing your sneakers and tees/Have somebody put you on a Gildan, you play with my seed”

This bit seems to reference the Yeezy founder’s fashion collabs (Adidas vs. Nike has come up before in this feud). Per Genius, name-dropping the t-shirt brand “Gildan” is a threat about Kanye ending up on an R.I.P. tee for meddling with Drake’s son Adonis (whom the producer famously outed to the world via Pusha-T’s track The Story of Adidon).

The song continued:

“Trust me, there’s some shit you really gotta come see to believe/That’s why your people not believers, they all leavin’ ya/That’s why you buyin’ into the hype that the press feedin’ ya/You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media/Isn’t that an ironic revelation?”

The hype around the Donda release was particularly intense — and it’s not exactly a revelation that all the attention feeds the Life of Pablo vocalist’s considerable ego. The next lines got into the address IG specifically:

“Give that address to your driver, make it your destination/‘Stead of just a post out of desperation/This me reachin’ the deepest state of my meditation/While you over there tryna impress the nation/Mind’s runnin’ wild with the speculation.”

Sounds like Drake is actually daring Kanye to pull up on him and see what happens! This verse also seems to recall the father of four’s fraught presidential campaign (“tryna impress the nation”) as well as the rumors that Drake had slept with Kim, which definitely seemed to bother Ye back in 2016.

As the song wound down, the Grammy winner complained about the on-again, off-again nature of the feud (“Why the f*ck we peacemakin’, doin’ the explanations / If we just gon’ be right back in that bitch without hesitation?”). He also took another shot at Kanye’s age, as he did on Betrayal:

“Far as the Drake era, man, we in the golden ages/Look at the total wages/And look at the heroes fallin’ from grace in their older ages/If we talkin’ top three, then you been slidin’ to third like stolen bases”

Phew. We doubt Kanye will like any of that. And with Donda and Certified Lover Boy now battling it out in the charts, we could see this feud escalating even further… particularly if Drake comes out on top, bruising Ye’s ego. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation to see how it all plays out!

