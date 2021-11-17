Drake Ends Feud With Kanye West, Poses For New Photo Amid Rapper’s Astroworld Lawsuits

Our long national nightmare is finally over!

Yes, Kanye West and Drake appear to have set their feud aside. The pair of rappers have been trading jabs and escalating tensions for a decade now (who can forget Kanye leaking the news about Drake’s son Adonis to Pusha T). But a glimmer of hope came when Ye praised his rival during an appearance on Drink Champs. Now, after a star-studded reunion on Tuesday, they’ve finally buried the hatchet.

Related: Drake Taunts Kanye On Certified Lover Boy — Get The Lyrical Breakdown!

Earlier this month, the Yeezys founder waved the white flag on Instagram, posting a video of himself and J Prince where he said:

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.”

The Grammy winner then invited Drake to join him in performing at a concert to free Larry Hoover, the incarcerated co-founder of the Gangster Disciples gang. He stated:

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

It seems like the benefit concert is indeed going to happen, because the Canadian invited Kim Kardashian’s ex — and a bunch of other big names, like Dave Chappelle — to party at his house in Toronto. (Presumably the same one that Ye doxxed earlier this year.)

Both artists shared videos of Chappelle emceeing the event, which the comedian praised as “impressive.” Elsewhere, he encouraged the crowd to “make some noise for Kanye and Drake” and their “reconciliation.” Kanye and Drake also both shared videos celebrating together, with the Degrassi alum’s arm around the older man’s neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Additionally, the Ultralight Beam vocalist posted a photo of the two men and J Prince, captioned with a dove emoji. J Prince shared the same shot, calling it a “beautiful night” and promising to “make history December 9 Free Larry Hoover Concert.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Related: Drake Spent $1 Million At Strip Club THE NIGHT AFTER Astroworld Tragedy?!

The happy reunion comes as Drake finds himself in hot water alongside another rapper, Travis Scott, to the tune of a $750 million lawsuit for damages from the Astroworld festival. The legal trouble is likely the first of many consequences from the tragic incident.

While waiting to understand the full fallout from Astroworld, Drake seems to be taking the time to settle old feuds. We’re glad to see these two mending fences… but they have made peace in the past only to turn around and start sniping again. We’ll have to wait and see if this is really a permanent cease-fire. Or just a PR move.

[Image via Kanye West/Instagram]