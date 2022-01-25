Julia Fox Reveals What No One Asked For -- Her & Kanye West's Couple Name!

Are y’all ready for a new couple nickname that no one asked for???

No? Well, too bad. Because Julia Fox is gonna give it to you anyways! LOLz!

Related: Julia Claims She ‘Really Couldn’t Care’ About Attention She Gets From Dating Kanye??

The Uncut Gems actress took to Instagram on Monday to deliver a new moniker for her relationship with rapper Kanye West, and this one is right in the same vein of Pim, Kimye, and some of the other notorious couple calls!

The 31-year-old star posted a pic of herself and Ye on IG Stories showing their appearance on Monday at the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week, and with it, she dropped just one word alongside a black heart emoji announcing the name:

“Juliye”

So there it is! We suppose it’s as official as it can be, and these two have now been christened as Juliye!

BTW, Fox also shared this new snap to her IG Stories on Monday, revealing a little bit of the behind-the-scenes situation coming in the hours before the couple’s Paris Fashion Week show-out:

And there you have it! What do U think of the couple nickname Juliye, Perezcious readers??

Do U all like it, or nah?! Are they built to last?? Sound OFF about the new name down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]