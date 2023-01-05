What Made Julie Chrisley Feel Better About Being Separated From Todd By Prison

Julie Chrisley is thinking about her marriage’s future as she prepares to go to prison later this month…

As you know, Julie and her husband Todd Chrisley were ordered to serve a combined total of 19 years in prison in November for bank fraud and tax evasion. Since then the Chrisley parents themselves as well as their children have spoken out about the sentencing. They’re all preparing for their lives to change in a big way — and Julie being separated from Todd is no exception. But maybe that’s not as bad as it sounds, at least not according to the matriarch. It seems she’s been able to find some comfort in the midst of all the chaos.

Related: Prince Harry’s Past Cocaine Use & He Lost Virginity To An ‘Older Woman’ Behind A Pub!

On the most recent episode of the podcast Chrisley Confessions the 50-year-old spoke to her future daughter-in-law, her son Chase‘s fiancée Emmy Medders. The couple will no doubt face some difficulties in their relationship for when they’re separated behind bars, but Julie said she’s thankful the circumstances aren’t worse than what they are:

“There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated. But there’s a difference between my husband and I being separated for a period of time and having to say goodbye forever. It almost makes me feel ashamed that I’m even worried. Unless the good Lord intervenes, [your mom is] going to have to say goodbye to her husband and she won’t see him again this side of heaven.”

She’s got strong faith that her relationship will be able to stand the test of prison time! What a positive outlook to have in the midst of such a life-changing moment.

The Chrisley Knows Best star continued to say Emmy’s mother caring for her husband put things into perspective for her own relationship’s situation:

“I think it puts things into perspective for me because we all think our hard is the hardest thing. … You’re entitled to feel how you feel.”

Julie recalled a bit of advice she got from a friend, quoting:

“The tears that you shed are sowing the seeds for your future.”

Adding on, she admits this whole sentencing has tested her emotional strength in ways she’s never experienced before:

“[Friend’s advice] has been such a source of strength for me because I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees.”

In response, Emmy said what her future in-laws are going through really “changes the way you see life”.

Julie and Todd are due to arrive at Marianna and Pensacola, Florida respectively on January 17 to serve their time, so the clock is quickly ticking down for the family. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Chrisley Knows Best/YouTube]