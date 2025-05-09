Justin Bieber Admits He's 'Hurt Others' & Calls Himself 'Selfish' In Powerful Post

Justin Bieber has shared a new message with his fans — a message of remorse and of healing.

Amid incessant rumors, the Canadian pop star has started sharing a lot of his deepest thoughts on Instagram. Most recently he made a post talking about “true love” — even as fans debate his marriage struggles with Hailey Bieber.

On Friday, though, he opened up a whole new dialogue. This time, he’s talking about his past — and current — selfishness and how he’s “hurt others” in the past. The first post, which he shared on his Stories and on his grid, reads:

“I’m just an average flawed guy, I’ve done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today.”

Continuing, though, he sounds hopeful as he talks about “love”:

“LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESN’T CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST. LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN’T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES.”

Following that, the Biebs made another post. He expressed how he’s scared he’s going to get “exposed” for being selfish:

“I sometimes think I’m gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn’t like me or trust me. I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included.”

The 31-year-old added:

“But the more honest I am about where I really am. The more freedom I actually have.”

His third and final post, he touched on his religion and how he’s been asking God for help. He began:

“the truth is I wake up every morning. Some days I’m optimistic. Sometimes I wake up pessimistic. I can’t control how I’m gonna feel, I would find myself even subconsciously blaming god for the bad feeling I woke up with rather than communicate with him and ask him to help me have a change of perspective.”

It seems Justin is really dealing with some inner turmoil lately… And he’s acknowledging how he’s been “used” in the past:

“I’ve been really asking god to help me see the best in people. Even after being used in the way I have. Once again it’s Easier to point the finger than it is to take ownership. It’s easy to say damn their greedy rather than to check the greed in our own hearts.”

Wrapping up his post, Justin left fans on a somber note:

“Only god can remove the greed and selfishness from our hearts. Trying harder won’t work. Cuz I tried lol”

