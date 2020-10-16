Jacob Tremblay Brings Back Young Justin Bieber In Powerful New Video For Lonely!

Sia has Maddie Ziegler. Ed Sheeran has Rupert Grint. And now Justin Bieber has found his own music video avatar: child star Jacob Tremblay.

The acclaimed young actor takes on the role of the Biebs — an earlier version, at the height of his fame — in the new music video for Lonely, and the effect is really impressive! Tremblay may be new to the music video game, but he may sell the emotions even better than Bieber himself!

Of the power of the song — and the video — Justin tweeted:

“Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful! And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in.”

We imagine it’ll be emotional for longtime fans, too!

Ch-ch-check out the video for Lonely, featuring Benny Blanco (below)!

[Image via Justin Bieber/YouTube.]