Justin Bieber Praises ‘Brother’ Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl Performance After Fooling Fans With Phony Collab Rumblings!

Justin Bieber is singing Usher’s praises… but fans would have preferred him to have just been, well, singing!

On Monday, the Biebs took to Instagram to show his longtime mentor some love after the 45-year-old’s elaborate Super Bowl halftime show! Alongside a pic of Usher in his final ‘fit of the show, Justin wrote:

“LOVE YOU MY BROTHER NOONE [sic] CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE ‘A’ TO THE WORLD, ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY”

So nice! J.B. has always looked up to Usher.

That’s a big part of why fans believed — or, um, Beliebed — the 29-year-old was going to make a surprise guest appearance alongside the Yeah singer on Sunday! Well, that and TMZ reported last week that talks were happening. And a source told DeuxMoi they were planning for him, though he hadn’t yet shown up to rehearsal. Hell, even the official Las Vegas X (Twitter) account kinda teased it! See (below):

But as we all  have now seen, the collab didn’t happen. The Somebody to Love singer and his wife Hailey Bieber were in attendance. But just as fans…

So Bieber’s fans were upset, to say the least… even though the performance was STACKED!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Should Justin have performed? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Justin Bieber & NFL/YouTube]

Feb 12, 2024 16:37pm PDT

