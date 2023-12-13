Justin & Hailey Bieber Pal Around With Familiar New Pastor Years After Carl Lentz Scandal!

Justin Bieber has a new church bestie!

The 29-year-old singer and his model wife Hailey Bieber clearly have a new pastor in their lives after kicking that Hillsong guy to the curb.

On Sunday they were spotted in Malibu leaving a THREE-hour dinner with Judah Smith. Smith is the new leader of Churchome! And if he looks familiar, well, clearly the Biebs has a type!

The Baby singer sported an oversized black leather jacket over a white shirt, tan pants covered in colorful patches, and a baseball cap. Hailey, for her part, kept it cool in a long black coat and baggy black pants. As for the new pastor, he wore blue jeans a white, shirt, tan jacket, and a black hat. Because, you know, he’s a cool pastor. Not a regular pastor.

Believe it or not, that is NOT the same guy as before!

Justin was previously tight with Carl Lentz, the head of LA’s chapter of the Hillsong international megachurch. He was fired from the controversial organization in late 2020 after his months-long affair with NYC designer Ranin was exposed. Later there were more allegations of misconduct spread around a few church leaders. Following the shocker, Justin and Hailey, who were at the time pretty close with him, cut ties with Carl. However, they aren’t totally done with Hillsong. Churchome is apparently affiliated with the megachurch, too, sending money up the chain to be part of their network. It’s big business.

So has Justin really moved on? Or has he just made a lateral move to a very, very similar situation with another “cool pastor”?

