Hilary Duff is pregnant again! Surprise!

The world was NOT expecting this news when the Lizzie McGuire alum popped up on Instagram late on Tuesday morning. Sharing her family’s holiday card with her followers, the 36-year-old casually dropped in the MASSIVE reveal that she is pregnant with baby number FOUR!!

On the front of the card in tiny gold lettering reads a hilarious intro:

“So much for silent nights”

While the inside of the card confirms her and husband Matthew Koma‘s pregnancy news:

“Buckle Up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch”

The post’s caption perfectly captured the emotion of the revelation, too:

“Surprise Surprise!”

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below)!

Amazing!!!

Of course, the longtime television star and her hubby have two children already — daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. Plus, Hilary has 11-year-old son Luca, who she co-parents with ex-husband Mike Comrie. And now here comes a fourth! We love it! And we LOVE Matthew’s face on the front of that card. LOLz!!

Between this great news and Hilary’s imminent return to music, 2024 is already shaping up to be an amazing year for the Younger star!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Hilary Duff/Instagram/MEGA/WENN.]