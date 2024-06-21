Justin Timberlake Was 'Freaking Out' While In Custody After DWI Arrest -- DETAILS!

Justin Timberlake apparently did NOT play it cool while in custody this week after his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

As we’ve been reporting, the 43-year-old singer had been partying with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, on New York’s Long Island, when he hopped into a car, drove off, and was pulled over by police. They claim he blew through a stop sign and was weaving in his lane. He appeared drunk to the officers (who hilariously didn’t know who he was), he failed a field sobriety test, and he refused a breathalyzer — so they arrested him for DWI. And when it came time to get booked and spend the night in jail, the Selfish singer wasn’t doing well!

Related: Britney Spears Posts & Quickly Deletes REALLY Curious Justin Timberlake Reference!

On Friday, People reported new information from a source present while Timberlake was in custody early Tuesday on Long Island. According to that witness, prior to Timberlake’s arraignment, he was “freaking out” in jail — so much so he couldn’t sleep:

“He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody.”

Whoa!

Freaking out about what, though? That this was “going to ruin the tour”?? Well, the source says the Sexy Back singer stuck to his guns, rambling the same thing:

“He’s insisting he only had one drink and it wasn’t some wild night out.”

That part would seem to track! Remember, that was the exact same thing Timberlake told his arresting officer at the scene — that he’d had just one martini. Of course, he didn’t mention it was a cocktail with a LOT of alcohol! It didn’t help his case on the street or in the cell. Obviously, he was booked and processed on the DWI charge. No amount of “freaking out” was gonna save him. Now, he’s hoping that his high-powered lawyer can do that!

Reactions, y’all What do U make of this report about Justin supposedly losing his cool in jail?? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)…

[Image via Sag Harbor Police Department/WENN]