Justin Timberlake Is ‘Happy At Home With Jessica Biel’ Amid Britney Spears’ Shocking Memoir Reveals?!

Justin Timberlake is “happy” amid all Britney Spears’ jaw-dropping claims?! That’s what someone is selling… but we’re not sure we’re buying.

On Thursday, an insider spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how the Cry Me a River singer is holding up in the wake of Brit’s bombshells — and surprisingly, he sounds unbothered… or at the very least, he’s trying to sound unbothered. The source dished:

“[Justin] is happy at home with Jessica Biel and his kids.”

Uhhhh… “Happy”? Is it just us, or does that seem like a somewhat insensitive thing to say in the wake of everything Britney has revealed?? Especially mentioning it’s with “his kids” now that we think on it.

As Perezcious readers know, the Baby One More Time singer revealed on Tuesday in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, that back in 2000 when she and Justin were an item, he got her pregnant and then convinced her to get an abortion — something she refers to as “one of the most agonizing things” she’s ever experienced to this day. But JT is good tho??

The insider added he’s “focusing on new music and is in such a great place.” Uh-huh. So he’s, uh, playing his guitar right now then??

Related: Justin Played Guitar As Britney Sobbed On Bathroom Floor Over Abortion

We’re just not sure how much we’re buying these quotes if we’re being honest. This comes days after another source told the same outlet that the *NSYNC alum has “has tried to be supportive of Britney from a distance,” but “just wants everyone to grow and evolve instead of continuing to bring up the past.” But a source told The US Sun on Wednesday things aren’t going quite so swimmingly with JT and Jessica. The “longtime friend” said the abortion and breakup stories had thrown the household “into chaos” and left the couple “reeling.” They added:

“Justin had closed this chapter in his life and now Britney is putting it in front of everybody again”

Frankly we’re more inclined to believe that because… well, it’s a traumatic reveal! Heck, we weren’t personally involved, and we’re reeling a bit! And it’s still unclear if Justin ever told his wife about the abortion. If not, you know that’s going to be a whole conversation.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Is Justin reeling? Or brushing it off? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Britney Spears/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]