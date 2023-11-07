Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Are 'There For Each Other' Amid Britney Spears Book Backlash

Justin Timberlake is trying to “move forward” after the release of Britney Spears’ memoir.

Last month, the Toxic singer set the internet ablaze when she revealed in The Woman in Me all the dirty details of her early 2000s relationship with JT. She detailed how he broke up with her via text and spoke in Blaccent during his *NSYNC days. But the most shocking reveal of all was that he got her pregnant, and then pressured her to get an abortion — something she said she would never do on her own.

Related: Megan Fox Confirms Tragic News She & MGK Suffered A Miscarriage

Justin naturally got a lot of flack from fans. So much so he had to disable the comments on his Instagram page! And even his wife, Jessica Biel, had to follow suit! But now that the tides have calmed a bit, we’re hearing how the couple are moving forward.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Monday that for Justin, “it has been somewhat upsetting to have past instances be brought back up into the public eye,” but he and the Total Recall star “are making sure to be there for each other and continuing to move forward.”

Amid all the allegations spiraling out of Brit’s book, the Mirrors singer’s “main priority is Jessica,” with the insider sharing that he “always wants her to feel taken care of and supported”:

“He feels awful that Jessica has to deal with things from so long ago from his past in the present.”

Yeah, we can’t imagine it all being easy for her… Especially being the mother of his two kids! The source claimed JT “supports Britney’s choice to share her story and only wants the best for her” — but ultimately just wants to move past everything:

“He has evolved so much from the person he was in his late teens and early twenties, just like everyone does, and wants to continue to grow.”

We’re sure he does! But the question is can he?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Britney Spears/Instagram & FayesVision/WENN]