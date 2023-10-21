Justin Timberlake’s Two-Word Breakup Text To Britney Spears REVEALED!

Justin Timberlake‘s breakup text to Britney Spears has been revealed — and you guys, it’s awful!

For those who don’t recall, director Chris Applebaum revealed last year that the 42-year-old singer dumped Britney over a text message while she was filming the music video for Overprotected: The Darkchild Remix in 2002. He didn’t give away all of the breakup details, and she didn’t speak out about his claims at the time. But in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, the 41-year-old pop sensation finally confirmed Justin ended their relationship via text. Yeesh. The breakup had been so brutal she fled home to Louisiana, where she felt “comatose.” So, so sad…

Excerpts released about the split between Justin and Britney didn’t reveal what the text message from him said, and it’s unknown if she even shared it in the book in the first place. However, now we’re learning exactly what the Palmer actor sent to her, all thanks to Chris!

In an interview with Page Six on Saturday, the 53-year-old said Britney had been on the set of the music video in downtown Los Angeles in February 2002 and was prepared to “power through” some in rigorous choreography. He recalled:

“There are those people where there is something inside of them and you don’t know where it comes from — it’s like an ‘X’ factor. That’s what we saw with her. I was so happy that this person who was the biggest star in the world was everything I wanted her to be and then more.”

While Britney was pumped for the project at first, things took a turn on the second day of filming. Towards the end of the shoot, Chris said Britney went missing for about 20 to 20 minutes – which is a “long time” since it costs “20 grand to sit around.” The director went to look for the hitmaker and eventually found her in her trailer, sitting on the floor in tears and her eye makeup smudged. She allegedly held up her Motorola flip phone to show Chris the text she received from Justin, saying:

“I can’t believe it. Look it. This happened.”

What did the message say? According to Chris, it was only two words:

“It’s over!!!”

Seriously, that’s it?! It’s bad enough to dump someone over text instead of in person. But to say only two words to Britney and nothing else? It is cruel and heartless, Justin!

Afterward, the *NSYNC member continued to reach out to Britney during her shoot — only because he was “pissed” about her cheating with choreographer Wade Robson. She admitted to making out with him in her memoir but insisted that was it. However, her former songwriter Annet Artani insisted it was a lot more than a kiss.

Nevertheless, Britney was heartbroken over the end of her relationship with Justin. Chris shared that her longtime assistant and pal, Felicia Culotta, had to comfort her, putting her arm around the songstress’ shoulder. She was so upset by everything she didn’t even want to not finish the shoot. However, Chris refused to let Britney give up. He told the outlet he encouraged her to show Justin he made a big mistake by dumping her through her music video:

“If you don’t have it in you, I totally understand … but if you want to go out there and finish this last set-up in the rain, you can show him that he just made the biggest f**king mistake of his life.”

Agreeing with him, Chris said she looked at him and replied:

“You know that? That’s a good idea. I’m going to show him that he blew the best thing he ever had.”

From there, Chris said Britney shot the rain sequence with even more “conviction” as if she was “on a mission.” You can see the music video (below):

Just when you thought Justin’s actions couldn’t get worse…

