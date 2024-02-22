Porn Star Kagney Linn Karter Feuded With Chris Brown Before Her Death

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Former porn star Kagney Linn Karter passed away last week. But it turns out that wasn’t the end of her story. She had a lot to say about a run-in with Chris Brown — and that incident is resurfacing after her death.

The adult film star died by suicide last Thursday at just 36 years old, but now her beef with the singer has resurfaced nearly a decade after it first occurred — and it was messy AF! In tweets shared to X (Twitter) nine years ago, Kagney claimed the With You crooner paid her $2,500 to be his escort for an evening. But when she refused to have sex with him — something he wrongfully thought was part of the deal — he allegedly started bullying her online.

She put him on blast at the time, writing on socials per The US Sun:

“I WILL NEVER F**k A WOMAN BEATER EW DISGUSTING” “HE IS PURE EVIL:(” “IF CHRIS BROWN ASKS YOU FOR A PRIVATE DONT DO IT !!! I PROMISE YOU IT IS NOT WORTH $2500 NOT WORTH $25000000000 HE IS …. CRAZY”

She also allegedly posted a photo of a penis claiming that it was the celeb’s while calling him out for stalkerish behavior, adding:

“PEOPLE THAT DEFEND A R&B STAR THAT COURTS WOMEN AND THEN STALKS THEM ARE DISGUSTING I HAVE WORKED IN ADULT FOR 6 YEARS I HAVE CLIENTS”

Another tweet dished:

“IF YOU DEFEND A WOMAN BEATING PEDOPHILE THAT STALKS PORNSTARS ON THE INTERNET YOUR #WHACK PERIOD THAT IS DISGUSTING”

Jeez!

FWIW, there’s no evidence to suggest Chris was stalking her, but he was well aware of the controversy. Back in February 2015, all of the d**k pics were removed from Karter’s page after the musician’s legal team got her account suspended, per TMZ at the time. The social media platform doesn’t allow revenge nudity content, so it was seemingly pretty easy to get it taken down. Chris has not commented on the resurfaced drama yet.

This controversy also likely didn’t play a part in her recent death. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, she was killed by an “intraoral shotgun wound,” meaning she put a shotgun barrel in her mouth and pulled the trigger. Her mother discovered the body in her home before calling the cops. There were no signs of foul play or evidence of drug use. Her friends in the Ohio-based pole dancing community to which she belonged clearly loved her, but acknowledged that she “struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by.” Just heartbreaking. A GoFundMe page was set up to help raise money for her memorial. You can support that HERE.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

