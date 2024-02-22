Love Is Blind's Jessica Reveals Unseen Deets About THAT EpiPen Diss!

Jessica Vestal is breaking down THAT EpiPen comment!

The reality star may have had the most epic moment on Love is Blind this season (so far, at least) when she roasted her ex Jimmy Presnell during their breakup. In it, she insisted that he was going to be so shocked when he finally saw her in real life that he was going to “choke” and need his “EpiPen.” She later clarified that she meant no shade to his fiancée Chelsea Blackwell — she merely wanted her suitor to know he was walking away from someone good. Fans have been loving the heated breakup speech! And now Jess — a single mother — is sharing untold secrets about that day on set!

Related: Andy Cohen Calls Out Tom Schwartz On WWHL!

After a fan wondered if she owned an EpiPen during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, the Netflix personality dished:

“I don’t own an epipen. But in one of my earlier dates with Jimmy — we had [so] many and obviously most of our dates weren’t shown — he told me that he had to keep an EpiPen on him at all times because he had such severe allergies, his airwaves would close if he didn’t have it.”

The thought of having to learn to use the life-saving device if they got engaged became “top of mind for a couple days” — which may have been why that sassy comment slipped out in the moment, she added:

“So, when I was giving my breakup speech, which wasn’t planned or rehearsed, I was just heartbroken and I blacked out and… the EpiPen line just fell out and happened to go with everything.”

LOLz!

Makes it even better that she was truly sticking it to him with a personal detail! Watch her explain it all (below):

Love that it just came naturally — and worked so well! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Jessica Vestal/Instagram & Netflix]