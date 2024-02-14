Leonardo DiCaprio SNUBBED Former Pal Kanye West At Super Bowl!

Nobody wanted to be near Kanye West at the Super Bowl!

It wasn’t just Taylor Swift reportedly trying to steer clear of any interaction with the controversial rapper, his old pal Leonardo DiCaprio also gave him the cold shoulder in a SUPER awkward run-in!

According to Page Six intel on Tuesday, the musician and his wife Bianca Censori were hopping between all the VIP suites when they wandered into the Raising Cane’s box the Titanic star was chilling in. When the Heartless artist entered, sources claim Leo 100% saw him — but didn’t do anything to acknowledge his presence. The cold shoulder treatment!

While one source initially claimed the pair seemed to exchange a nod, another insider clapped back, insisting:

“There’s was no interaction whatsoever.”

Oof.

The A-listers used to be fairly friendly, and Ye even performed at the actor’s 39th birthday party! So to go from being buds to NOTHING is harsh! But just a sign of the times! Clearly, celebs don’t want to get entangled with the Grammy winner amid his antisemitic rants and other controversial behavior.

Others in the suite — which included Tobey Maguire, Vince Vaughn, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana, the D’Amelio family, Ashanti, Nelly, Diplo, Wayne Gretzky, Tiffany Haddish, and more — seemingly didn’t give the Yeezy designer the time of day either. Insiders also revealed the 46-year-old wasn’t invited to the suite — and he wasn’t even a guest of a guest! He was just crashing their party! A confidant explained:

“He came in for a few minutes with his wife. He was just like a guy dropping into suites, like, ‘Can I stick around for a minute? Can I get a free drink?’”

Hah! He was trying to mooch off ’em all?! We wonder if it’s because he really did get kicked out of his seats in front of Tay’s suite…

In any case it sounds like it backfired for him. He doesn’t have the appeal he once did, or even the sympathy! And that’s his own doing! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

