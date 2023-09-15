Cindy Crawford’s Father Initially Believed Modeling Was ‘Another Name For Prostitution’!

Cindy Crawford‘s dad wasn’t a big fan of her becoming a model at first!

In a sneak peek of the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary series The Super Models obtained by People, the 57-year-old cover girl got candid about her rise to fame. Looking back, Cindy admitted she “never even thought about modeling” while growing up in her small hometown in Illinois:

“I didn’t even know it was a real job. I didn’t know how I would get from DeKalb, Ill., to a magazine.”

Once she got the fashion bug, though, she was determined to make it in the industry. However, not everyone in her family was on board for her career choice! Her dad, John Crawford, had been against modeling. In fact, he believed it was not a real job — and was similar to prostitution! OMG!!

Cindy recalled:

“My dad really didn’t understand that modeling was a real career. He thought modeling was, like, another name for prostitution.”

Damn, John!

Eventually, Cindy managed to convince her father and her mother, Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf, that it was not anything like prostitution whatsoever and that she was making the right decision for herself. They even became supportive enough to tag along to her “very first modeling appointment.” And we guess the rest was history from there!

Thankfully, her parents did not talk her out of pursuing a modeling career, as she has since become one of the most famous supermodels in the business! What might have been…

Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

