Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Got So NSFW About Their Sex Life On Her Podcast That Fiancé Jason Tartick Lost His Job!

Kaitlyn Bristowe may have been just a little too candid about her activities between the sheets with Jason Tartick — so much so that her honesty cost him his job!

As fans know, the former Bachelorette is no stranger to telling some NSFW stories about her fiancé ever since they began dating in 2018. However, she took apparently things too far when she recounted the first time she hooked up with Tartick during an episode of her Off the Vine podcast in 2019 — at least in the eyes of the 33-year-old reality star’s boss!

Related: Clayton Echard Accused Of Sending ‘Creepy Pickup Lines’ To Women On Dating Apps

He told E! News on Wednesday:

“Kaitlyn made a funny confession on her podcast about the first time we hooked up, which was this fully clothed, intimate moment.”

Ooh, what did Kaitlyn confess?? Well, the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum recalled how the couple ended up getting hot and heavy with their clothes on the first time, all thanks to her time of the month:

“I was on my period. This is a natural thing for women. We don’t have to act like it’s weird. We all get our periods. Doesn’t have to be a weird thing that we all ignore… So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s just dry hump.’ So we did. Literally I have pants on. Like, we were fully clothed… In five minutes, he picked my nose and gave me an orgasm. So yeah, it was good.”

Apparently, his boss did not find the risqué tale amusing at all! In fact, Tartick, who first vied for Becca Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette before meeting Kaitlyn, eventually faced an ultimatum from his employers because of it. The former banker shared:

“It put me in this position where I either had to restart my entire career outside of the bank, or restart my brand within the bank. My boss said, ‘No more social media, no more podcasts, no more side hustle, nothing.’ And so as a result of that, I [left].”

Tartick continued:

“To be put in an ultimatum to restart my career outside the company or inside the company with the mandatory removal of my social media and side businesses was an ultimatum I never foresaw coming.”

Kaitlyn “felt so terrible” about what went down at the time that she decided to “immediately” have the podcast removed. Aw!

Fortunately, it does not seem like Tartick regrets his decision! He has since started hosting a podcast called Trading Secrets, founded his company Restart Consulting, and even wrote a book, The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Reset Your Career. So it’s safe to say, he’s doing pretty well for himself at this time!

“It was such a critical pivot in my life because I knew I physically and mentally had to make a career change. This event just accelerated my timeline to do just that. And now every day I get to make impact with others that are too looking to rebrand, reinvent and restart their professional outlook.”

Sometimes things just work out for the best! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kaitlyn’s confession was so bad that Jason’s boss had to step in and deliver an ultimatum? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram]