Kaley Cuoco Sadly Announces Death Of Third Dog In One Year

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the loss of her dog. It’s already one of the saddest things one can go through. But this time it’s compounded as it’s the third pup she’s lost in just one year.

On Wednesday, The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram to share news her and BF Tom Pelphrey’s furry friend Blue has sadly crossed the rainbow bridge. She posted a carousel of touching pics, including one of her and Tom wearing Christmas sweaters with him, writing in a lengthy caption:

“BLUE I have cried harder over the loss of this gorgeous creature than I have in a long time. We have had to put down three dogs in the last year and this one has made me reflect”

Three pups. So sad. Last month, Kaley announced that her dog Kingy had sadly passed… Just nine months after her rescue dog Dump Truck died. Unimaginable…

Apparently, Blue was Tom’s before the couple got together… And it took a while for the pooch to warm up to her:

“Honestly my first year with Blue was rough to say the least. He didn’t love me the way he loved Tom. I had never experienced this before. All dogs love me! I could tell he was wondering why I was still here? lol Tom was his , and he didn’t want to share. Then I finally understood because I felt the same way about Tom. My love is so deep for him sometimes I didn’t want to share him with the world either . After some time Blue finally realized we were a family and we were all sticking together. Something changed . He was amazing . Protective of me and the rest of our pup crew, always on guard. I felt so safe home alone with him and when anyone came to the door I would put Blue on the leash and have him sit right next to me. No one dared mess with us!”

She added that Blue was exceptionally kind to their daughter Matilda, whom the love birds welcomed last year. So sweet. Read her full post (below):

So sad. Our hearts are with Kaley and Tom! Rest in peace, Blue!

