Meadow Walker's Estranged Husband Demands Spousal Support!

Meadow Walker‘s soon-to-be ex hubby wants some payout!

In case you aren’t up to date on Paul Walker‘s daughter, she and her husband of 2 years Louis Thornton-Allan announced their separation back in December 2023, shocking everyone! In a post at the time, the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram their separation had been amicable:

“Statement from the two of us: After three [sic] wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate. This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

And the “support each other” part is exactly what Louis is counting on!

According to legal docs obtained by Radar Online on Tuesday, the model’s ex is saying she owes him spousal support per a prenup they signed back in October 2021. Meadow is refuting that, though, saying he shouldn’t receive it despite the prenuptial agreement.

The docs also listed the official date of separation on January 4, 2024, even though they made the announcement in December. The reason for their split was also filed as “irreconcilable differences,” giving a little more of a peek into why they decided to part ways. Sad.

Hopefully this doesn’t turn into a big mess or a lengthy split, and they can work things out for the better. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

