Kaley Cuoco's Beloved Dog Norman Dies: 'You Were My Entire World For 14 Years'

This is awful news to report…

Kaley Cuoco‘s beloved dog Norman died at some point in the recent past. The longtime TV actress shared news of Norman’s death on Saturday afternoon on her official Instagram account, breaking the hearts of so many people who had followed his antics and everyday activities for so long on the social media network.

Writing about the news on Saturday to all of her followers, the Big Bang Theory actress shared two pictures of her and Norman, both in black-and-white. And she also shared two broken heart emojis, along with the message (below):

“earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart.”

Wow…

Here’s the full post (below):

It’s unclear exactly what happened to Norman, but as Kaley noted in that post, he was certainly a fairly old dog.

He was a regular feature on her Instagram account for years, too, and even had his own account for a while until Kaley deactivated it a while ago.

Still, take shots like this, from just a few months ago (below), which are very common on the TV star’s personal Instagram page:

From what we recall, Kaley rescued Norman when he was around 2 years old and even nursed him back from a broken leg at the time, getting him back to full health.

It’s doubly sad, too, because Norman’s death comes right on the heels of another dog death in Kaley’s family: a pit bull named Petunia, adopted by Cuoco and her husband Karl as a senior pup, passed away a few months ago:

Petunia was with the family for a relatively short time, and had been adopted as a senior dog, so it obviously wasn’t quite as unexpected or sad, but still… it’s tough losing a member of the family like that.

And Norman’s case is even worse; while Kaley has cared for a lot of animals over the years and let her love show through adoption events, pet re-homings, and animal care, Norman was truly her best friend and first love. It really, really sucks to realize he’s gone now…

Ugh… it’s just the worst.

Rest In Peace, Norman. May you be off having fun and running around forever in doggy heaven!

