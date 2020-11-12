Kaley Cuoco Talks AWKWARD Big Bang Theory Sex Scenes With Ex Johnny Galecki -- But Who Does She Blame??

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki dated through the first three seasons of Big Bang Theory — and then had to work with each other for another nine. That’s BOUND to lead to some awkwardness.

Don’t s**t where you eat, y’all!

The Harley Quinn star talked about navigating a breakup with a coworker on Monday’s episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. Explaining their amicable split, having remained good friends after dating from 2007 to 2009, Kaley said:

“We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was just crushing so hard on Galecki but he had a girlfriend. I was obsessed. … We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

Still, even the friendliest exes might experience some tension if the characters they play on television continue to date, get married, and of course, have sex with each other. But for actors on a TV show, they were as good as puppets on a string for the writers — in this case, co-creator and mega-producer Chuck Lorre.

Cuoco shared:

“When we broke up obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second.”

The actress continued:

“Johnny and I talk about it and I think [Chuck] did that on purpose, just to f**k with us. If I was with him, I would ask him because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other.”

Wow! Talk about a big bang theory!

The 34-year-old laughed retelling the story, but OMG — we would not be so chill about being forced to play pretend with an ex. Good for her for having a sense of humor about it — and for being forgiving of her meddling boss!

Of course, both Kaley and Johnny have happily moved on in the years since their breakup. The Roseanne alum started dating model Alaina Meyer in 2018 and they welcomed their first child in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Kaley was linked to Karl Cook in 2016 before they tied the knot in 2018 — although they didn’t move in together until 2020. She joked to Conan O’Brien back in April:

“We just moved in together during the quarantine, and I like him! Isn’t that great? [But after the pandemic] he’s out. This is just for the quarantine. I don’t want to get the wrong impression here. This is just for right now.”

We can really tell she likes the guy! LOLz!

Anyway, she must be glad that there’s no more awkwardness for her and Galecki to suffer through together! You tell us, Big Bang fans — did YOU notice a sudden odd number of sex scenes?!

