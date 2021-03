We’ve been riding with Kali Uchis for years! And it’s been wonderful to see her get so much shine in 2021!

Her song telepatía has blown up – and deservedly so!

No one else is making music like this in Spanish!

This is modern R&B, a genre not often explored by Latino artists.

So smooth!

Check it out above!

Then CLCK HERE to listen to more music from Kali Uchis!