Dean McDermott’s Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace BLASTS 'Desperate' & 'Thirsty' Tori Spelling!

Dean McDermott‘s ex-wife just SLAMMED Tori Spelling as “desperate” — and more!

On Thursday, Mary Jo Eustace spoke to Page Six at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center‘s grand opening in West Hollywood, and she did NOT have anything nice to say about the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum! Buckle up!

The actor’s first wife had a big bone to pick with Tori, thanks to the premiere episode of the misSPELLING podcast out earlier this month when the True Tori star called her estranged husband to break the news that she had filed for divorce live on-air. Mary Jo was NOT impressed, jabbing:

“Desperate much? It’s just low, low, low.”

The Canadian singer added:

“It’s just not how you conduct things.”

It was brutal, we can’t deny that! It’s one thing to invite the Chopped Canada host onto the show with the expectation that they would be diving into the breakup — it’s very different to cold call him AND record it! Then again, he did post that divorce announcement on Instagram without telling her, and the kids had to find it so… Even steven?

But that’s not all that’s bugging Mary Jo! The mother of Dean’s eldest Jack, 25, went on to call the actress “so thirsty” for saying she wants a spot on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to dig herself out of her financial hole. Yeesh! Tori apparently can’t do or say anything right these days, according to Mary Jo, at least!

If you don’t know, Dean cheated on Mary Jo with Tori while working on their Lifetime movie Mind Over Murder. The couple ultimately got a divorce in 2006. So yeah, it’s not surprising she’s still not a fan of Tori! But the 61-year-old didn’t have anything nice to say about her ex’s new gal either!

When asked about Dean’s new romance with Lily Calo, she dished:

“Who’s Lily? I did not know. Well, I mean. Who’s Lily? I wish her luck. I don’t know what to say. I really don’t.”

OMG, she totally gave her the Mariah Carey “I don’t know her”! Wow. It’s a classic for a reason. Still has bite to it!

Reactions to Mary Jo’s hot takes, Perezcious readers? Do YOU agree with her? Or see this as just sour grapes all these years later? Sound OFF (below)!

