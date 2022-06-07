Kandi Burruss Called Out By RHOA Fans For Pressuring Castmates To Wear 'Vibrating Panties'!

Kandi Burruss is catching heat online after a vibrating underwear stunt on Real Housewives of Atlanta was nearly universally panned by both cast members and viewers!

The Bravo star tried to have a little fun on the most recent episode of RHOA by presenting her co-stars with vibrating underwear and encouraging them to wear the sexy products while out and about on the show. However, the presentation came about right before the cast was headed in to watch Thoughts of a Colored Man — a Broadway play that follows the lives of seven Black men living in Brooklyn.

Some of the RHOA castmates were up for the fun-seeming challenge, but others — notably Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore — opted not to participate in the sex-related situation. After both women declined Kandi’s suggestion to wear the vibrating underwear in a larger group environment (and while watching the powerful play), the 51-year-old Moore stated her disbelief at Burruss’ offer in a confessional clip:

“I’m not going to wear vibrating panties around other people’s men. My vajayjay is closed for business on this trip.”

Well then!

Later in the night, after fellow cast member Sherée Whitfield informed Moore that any of the associated remotes would work for any of the vibrating panties, Kenya took issue with that part of the technological tension too!

In a second confessional clip, Moore referenced an iconic erotic psychological thriller from the late ’90s and slammed the suggestion:

“Oh hell no! … Is this Eyes Wide Shut all of the sudden? Did I miss the part where they were passing out masks at the door?”

LOLz!

Kenya wasn’t the only one who balked at the underwear offer. Across Twitter, fans flocked to discuss Kandi’s controversial gift, with many arguing that it was the wrong thing — in the wrong place and time — and came across as crass! Especially considering some of the womens’ partners were there in attendance for the event!

Here are just a few of the reactions to the vibrating underwear drama (below):

“I still don’t understand why Kandi want the women wearing vibrating panties to a play about black mens trauma” “Kandi wanted the girls wearing her vibrating panties at her showcase? Yeah, it’s getting weird Kandi, we need to draw the line somewhere…” “I feel like Kandi should respect people when they tell her that the sex stuff is too much instead of shaming them for not being as open is she is. The ‘loosen up’ ‘you need some play’ rebuttal everytime someone expresses their discomfort is borderline predatory.” “It seems super creepy for you to have them wear them especially around one another’s husband. What if someone had an orgasm & leaned in Todd ear and moaned?That’s not weird to you?” “That would’ve been funny if they did play along. Twitter is taking it waaayyyyyy outta context per usual” “Kandi, it was inappropriate. They’re all married men there. You’re giving your husband a visual of another woman. Trust me, your [sic] setting up your marriage for failure.” “She really should respect other people’s boundaries, even when she doesn’t understand/agree with them. The ‘no judgment’ zone around sex goes both ways”

Damn! Definitely a lot of takes on this one!

On Sunday night, Kandi took a stand for her side of the controversial situation. Defending her use of the controversial under-garment, the 46-year-old star slammed suggestions that her gag gift was meant to be anything other than funny:

I told them not to use it while we were in the play of course. The game was supposed to be- anytime someone said something shady or started arguing then you hit the remote for the vibration to start. It was supposed to be a funny way to stop folks from arguing. #RHOA https://t.co/hAmThvybny — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) June 6, 2022

Hmmm… Do U agree with her side of it here, Perezcious readers??

Or did she take things too far — and in too serious of a situation — for it to be OK?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

