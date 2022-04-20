Kim Kardashian Says She'd Go Commando Before SKIMS & Details BF Pete Davidson's Underwear Habits!

Kim Kardashian likes to let it all hang out!

Or at least she used to! But not now, apparently. Not after she started rocking her trusty SKIMS, that is!

The 41-year-old reality TV star delivered quite the reveal on Monday in an Instagram Stories post published on the SKIMS brand page on the social media app. Promoting the company’s Dipped Front Thong, which retails for $18 on the brand’s site, Kim dropped this gem in the Stories post, saying (below):

“I never wore underwear until we invented this style.”

OK then! That is going to draw some attention!

It’s not a one-off comment, either — Kim made the same claim last week!! During her interview on last Tuesday’s episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the mom of four explained how she often used to go commando er, kommando before SKIMS took off:

“I was a non-underwear kind of girl for a long time, just because they bothered me. For a good last few years I just wouldn’t wear underwear, and now I do and I’m obsessed.”

So she really used to let it all hang out! Or something like that. Right up until she found the good stuff, right?! Ever the brand-conscious self-promoter, it just fits so perfectly that SKIMS was there to cure Kim of years of her underwear-free lifestyle, doesn’t it? And for $18, they can cure you, too! LOLz!

Jokes aside, Kim really does know how to bring home the proverbial bacon. This past weekend, at the Revolve Festival party at Coachella, the KKW Beauty mogul caught up with E! News about her shape wear brand and opened up about her boyfriend’s apparent love of the men’s line!

Staying forever on topic and on brand, she spoke to the outlet about Pete Davidson‘s underwear habits, and explained that the Saturday Night Live star enjoys the “soft and comfy” feel of her product line:

“[Pete] has the boyfriend collection. the shirts and T-shirts and underwear. Super comfy. Every guy enjoys it. It’s the most soft and comfy ever.”

So there you have it! Of course, we pretty much expected the 28-year-old comedian would step up for Kim like this. After all, Perezcious readers will recall how Kim recently gushed about the Meet Cute star’s kindness and support so far in their relationship.

In an appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan late last week, Kim opened up about her man:

“I really didn’t know much about him before. I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that. And had conversations with him. And he always seems super nice. But I just, I did not know much about him. Getting to know him, he is really, truly the nicest human being.”

So no wonder he’s rocking the boyfriend collection! He’s the ultimate boyfriend, after all!

