Kanye West Admits To Nitrous Gas Addiction -- He & Bianca Censori Plan To Sue Dentist Who Got Him Hooked On It! 

Kanye West is finally coming clean about his nitrous gas addiction… because he’s trying to sue the guy who allegedly got him hooked on it!

Last year, Ye’s pal Milo Yiannopoulos spilled the rapper was addicted to laughing gas. He even blamed celebrity dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly — the same guy who gave Kanye titanium teeth — for the addiction. Milo — the former chief of staff at Yeezy — alleged to the California Dental Board in an affidavit that Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband paid over $50,000 for a tank each month, and the dentist continued to give the gas even though he started to show “distressing symptoms that led to widespread comment and concern.”

All those disturbing online rants and behavior from Ye? Milo blamed it on the nitrous oxide addiction. You know how people get real high and start appreciating Hitler in a new light. Sigh…

But why get Kanye addicted to the drug? On social media, Yiannopoulos theorized that “Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.” The far-right political commentator alleged he “uncovered the fraud” and “intervened,” but Kanye became upset with him. The argument that ensued, he said is what led to him leaving Yeezy. Milo later provided a text receipt of Kanye asking for nitrous gas. See (below):

PROOF: Thomas Connelly agrees to deliver recreational nitrous oxide to his heavily addicted patient Ye at the latter’s then-residence, Chateau Marmont—the site of dozens of celebrity overdoses and suicides. pic.twitter.com/9yet50ewfz — MILO (@Nero) August 13, 2024

Look, Milo is not the most reliable source. A rep for Connelly also denied the allegations to TMZ at the time, saying the tweets were “not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading.” But given Kanye’s actions over the past year? It wasn’t exactly a far-fetched idea. The fashion designer didn’t address the claims back then but hinted at using “nitrous” in a new track called COUSINS. Remember that one where he rapped about incest?

Other than that? He remained silent on the matter — until now! Kanye is now fully admitting to the nitrous oxide addiction, and it’s all because he and Bianca Censori are planning to sue Connelly!

According to a press release obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the couple served a notice to the dentist the day before to let him know they were filing a lawsuit against him for medical malpractice, gross negligence, fraud, exploitation, reckless administration of controlled and uncontrolled substances, and more. Whoa!

They claim that in the spring of 2024, Connelly tried to take control of Yeezy LLC while “incapacitating its principal Ye with a cocktail of controlled and uncontrolled substances.” He allegedly charged the Grammy winner $50,000 a month for the nitrous gas — something we heard before, as mentioned. Seems like Milo was dropping truth bombs!

Per the press release, Kanye and Bianca claimed Connelly’s actions led to “injuries and damages” that include “neurological and physical injury” to the Gold Digger artist as well as “psychological and emotional trauma, chemical dependency which required treatment, financial harm and economic losses and loss of consortium.” Where does Bianca come into this? TMZ reported the press release said that his wife was harmed in the process because she lost out on Kanye’s companionship due to the addiction.

California law states that a formal notification must be sent to defendants 90 days before suing for medical malpractice. So we should expect the official lawsuit some time around July. At this time, Connelly has not addressed the allegations made by Kanye and Bianca. However, we bet he’ll deny it, just as he did when Milo first made the accusations. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

