Keeping Up With Pim?? Kanye West Brings GF Chaney Jones To Meet His Family During Surprise Birthday Bash!

Kanye West‘s new relationship with that Kim Kardashian lookalike-slash-social media influencer continues to heat up! And by heat up, we mean Ye is taking Chaney Jones to meet his family! Whoa!

But wait… didn’t Kim just do the same thing with Pete Davidson‘s grandparents out on Staten Island?? (Yes, yes she did.) So does that mean Yeezy is trying to keep up with his Kardashian ex-wife by escalating his new connection to the Instagram influencer?? (Perhaps?!)

The focal point here is an apparent 85th birthday party for Ye’s grandmother. One of his purported cousins, Lawrenze Franklin, shared footage on Instagram on Monday showing the Jesus Walks rapper’s family getting together for the older woman’s milestone birthday. In the heartwarming footage, Franklin shows a shot of Ye smiling ear-to-ear while giving grandma a big hug upon entering the home.

Along with the clip, Franklin writes in the IG post (below):

“This what 85!!!! Looks like My family including my cousin Kanye suprised my grandma for her 85th bday.. Been to long since i Been was a great day..”

Here is the video, with the Donda rapper clearly enjoying some sweet, low-key family time (below):

Awww!

Ye may have gone through some challenging times recently — and personally was the cause of a lot of that strife, TBH — but it warms our heart to see him where he belongs, enjoying special time with his family! Everybody deserves to experience a feeling like that!

The real story here, though, is Chaney. As Ye’s grandmother welcomes everybody at the lovely gathering, Jones comes through the line to be introduced and say hello, too. A fan account following the IG influencer shared the moment, which was captured on video over the weekend as well, in which Chaney is introduced as “Kanye’s girlfriend” to the family matriarch. You can see Jones’ smiling reaction and hear the “girlfriend” being used in her intro (below):

Well that’s interesting!

It’s definitely noteworthy that Chaney would be at a family gathering with Ye’s clan, especially as this comes just days after Kim stepped up for some family time with her new boyfriend’s brood, too! And it’s even more interesting that Chaney is being introduced as Ye’s girlfriend. So things really are moving along quickly! Then again, we already assumed some of that based on where he was this past Grammys weekend!

Can we hopefully assume that this means Ye has now gotten all the way over his time with the KUWTK star, and he’s also fully ready to move on from his antics?? For the sake of everybody involved, let’s hope so!

Between Ye’s apparent desire to lay low and stop exacerbating his own self-created social media controversies, and his clear desire to give Chaney the finer things in life, it would appear as though he may be getting to a better place. No doubt some quality time with family over the weekend would seem to have helped with all that, too. Continuing to send love and light!

What do U make of Kanye and Chaney’s tight-knit connection, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on the pair down in the comments (below)!

