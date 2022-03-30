Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian Lookalike GF Hermès Birkin Bag That Costs SO. MUCH. MONEY.

We know Kanye West has a lot of money, but this is some next level opulence right here!

This week, the 44-year-old rapper reportedly purchased an extremely rare Hermès Birkin bag for his girlfriend, Chaney Jones. (You know, the 24-year-old known best for being a Kim Kardashian lookalike.) And the collector’s item cost so much, according to insiders, that we are probably going to have to go to the dentist to re-set our jaw after picking it up off the damn floor! LOLz!

Per Page Six, the Yeezy designer purchased Chaney an “extremely rare” version of the luxury brand’s Birkin bag from Privé Porter that runs at $275,000 a pop!

WTF?!?!

How could you even feel good about leaving the house with that thing on your arm?? We mean, you could accidentally leave over a quarter of a million dollars on the subway!

According to the outlet, West watched via FaceTime as the bag, which is made of silver metallic Chèvre leather and palladium hardware, was delivered to Jones’ home in Houston, Texas on Tuesday night. The accessory is apparently so expensive in part because it’s “very, very rare” and no longer in commercial circulation. Still, Chaney has evidently had her eye on it for a while; insiders told the media org that Jones was the one to put in the request herself, and that she “wanted this exact version of the bag.”

And now she has it! Hope she likes! Actually, we just hope she insures it, honestly. Just saying!!

The wildest part of all this is that supposedly Kanye isn’t even dating Chaney for real! Insiders said the whole thing is just a put-on for Kim’s benefit! We guess to try and make her jealous or something? This new purchase certainly seems to show some level of real commitment. Of course, he bought Julia Fox a ton of clothes, too — and she’s already confirmed their relationship was only partially legit. We’ll say this, if this is all a play for an audience of one, Ye’s prop budget has clearly gone WAY up!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Could U ever rock a bag this expensive?! Call us crazy, but we’d rather have someone buy a house or a luxury car or something for us for that kind of money. But maybe that’s just us?!?!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Chaney Jones/Instagram]