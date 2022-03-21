Kim Kardashian Is Ready To 'Distance Herself' From Kanye West As Pete Davidson Romance Continues To Rise!

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on from Kanye West — and every aspect of the endless drama he’s been causing!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is fully focused on her increasingly-serious relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, and as such, she doesn’t have time for Ye’s bull s**t any longer. In fact, as the 41-year-old reality TV star is concerned, now seems like a great time to turn the page once and for all on her ex’s Instagram antics.

A source spoke to ET in a new report published on Sunday afternoon, and the insider info was very telling with regards to Kim’s mindset right now. Speaking clearly about the SKIMS mogul’s current take on Ye, the source explained that Kim is hoping for more distance between herself and the father of her four children:

“Kim is really trying not to focus too much on Kanye or concern herself with his Instagram posts and rants. She’s having a great time with Pete and would really like to distance herself from the Kanye drama and hopes he can move on.”

There’s more, too! While Ye’s actions have been a major drag on everyone involved, the KKW Beauty maven is doing her best to keep a positive outlook. Pete’s presence helps a LOT, as the insider is quick to note that things are “getting more and more serious” with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star.

The insider revealed that and more among these key details about Kim’s current status:

“She just wants to co-parent with him and keep things amicable for the sake of their kids. He’s making it difficult for her, but she is trying to stay positive. Despite the struggles she’s having with Kanye, Kim is really enjoying her relationship with Pete. She feels like she is having fun with him like she never has before. She feels so relaxed around him and like her true self. Things are getting more and more serious between them.”

Sounds like Kim and Pete continue to really bond with each other! And it seems like some of Kanye’s actions may have actually backfired, in that they brought the reality TV A-lister and the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star closer together!

Of course, this tracks with some of the other things we’ve been reporting on Kim’s tense situation with Kanye. For one, the Selfish author sat down with Ellen DeGeneres last week for an interview, and Kim was all about taking the high road even while Ye went low. Speaking in an impressively respectful way about the 44-year-old rapper, North West‘s momma told Ellen this during the chat about coparenting their children (below):

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship. So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.”

That’s very admirable.

If it were us in this situation, with some of the public s**t Ye has pulled, we’re honestly not sure we could be so magnanimous. Just saying! What about U, Perezcious readers? Could U take a positive outlook like Kim is in a situation like this? And what do U make of her increasingly-tight romantic connection to Pete?!

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)…

