Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Grandparents On Staten Island As Pim Continues To Blossom!

Kim Kardashian is taking things to another level with boyfriend Pete Davidson!

The King of Staten Island star was back in his home borough in NYC recently to film scenes for a movie, when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted to join him to check things out! Once there, then, the pair decided to dive deeper into their relationship by meeting Pete’s grandparents!

Related: Machine Gun Kelly Speaks Out About Pete Davidson’s Kanye West Drama!

According to TMZ, the movie set “happened to be close” to Pete’s grandparents’ home out on Staten Island, so when the shoot wrapped, Pim decided to pop over and say hi! Per the outlet, the famous pair “dropped in to spend some time” with his family, and Kim officially met the (grand)parents!

Love it!

That’s always a big step in any relationship, and with Kim and Pete having been together for a few months now, it apparently was time. It’s also another sign that these two just keep getting closer and closer! Of course, we already know that Pete’s mom Amy is a huge fan of the SKIMS mogul. In fact, Amy is interested in whether the Saturday Night Live star and his reality TV superstar girlfriend might just start having some babies soon!

It’s also notable to see Kim making the effort to fly across the country, since Pete has spent so much time recently on the west coast. The Meet Cute star has taken quite a bit of time to get to know Kim’s sisters, and the rest of her large family. And the comedian is even supposedly taking a serious look at real estate around Los Angeles in order to make his presence on the left coast more permanent. But to see the KKW Beauty mogul go back east, too?! Definitely says a lot!

Even better, as we’ve previously reported, Kim and Pete’s relationship is THRIVING! The duo has gone through quite a bit over the last few months, with the SNL star becoming the target of Kanye West‘s ire. But while Ye’s Instagram antics focused on Pete were inappropriate and scary, the situation actually pushed Kim closer to her new man! In the middle of last month, a source reported insight into the KUWTK superstar’s outlook on her post-divorce love life:

“Pete has really been a great partner and has been there for her through all of this. It’s been a very stressful time dealing with Kanye and coordinating the kids with him. [Kim] is really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself. She thinks it’s complete nonsense how Kanye is acting, and enough is enough. She’s so happy Pete spoke out [and] hopes Kanye can now move on.”

Now, there’s really only one big move left to make — Pete meeting Kim’s four children!

TMZ notes that their sources have indicated Pete still hasn’t taken the plunge on that move yet. Which is fine! Introducing a new partner to children is a big, big deal, and should be done only after some serious thought and consideration. What do U make of this move to meet Pete’s grandparents, though, Perezcious readers?? It’s definitely a good sign!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN]