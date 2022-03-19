Kanye West’s GF Chaney Jones Finally Responds To Comparisons To Kim Kardashian!

Apparently, Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones doesn’t see the similarities that fans do between her and Kim Kardashian!

As you know by now, the pair made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month when Chaney posted a selfie of her and Kanye after they were spotted out and about together multiple times over the past few weeks. Most recently, Kanye and Chaney were seen getting rather cozy with each other while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game last week.

Ever since they got together, social media users have compared the 24-year-old to his ex-wife, all because of her choice in fashion and her long dark hair. While she has never confirmed that she is trying to look like Kim in any way, she has taken to social media in the past to try and distinguish herself from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. Chaney previously hopped on IG Stories to deny getting any plastic surgery on her face, writing alongside an old photo of her in a black swimsuit:

“I think I was 20 here. This was before my BBL. Same face, same nose lol I’ve never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone’s questions yes I had a BBL but I’ve always been thick before surgery.”

The model later subtly shaded Kimmy Kakes when she reiterated that she has “never had surgery on” her face, adding:

“I was born like this.”

Now, Chaney has officially shared her thoughts on all of the Kim K lookalike chatter over recent weeks! On Friday, she was stopped outside of the Los Angeles International Airport and asked by TMZ if she saw a similarity to the SKIMS creator, to which she replied:

“No, not really.”

Chaney then insisted that she and Kanye never talk about Kim:

“No, we don’t speak about her.”

The Yeezy designer has been accused of harassment towards his ex and her boyfriend Pete Davidson as of late, ranging from multiple disturbing rants on Instagram to a music video featuring an animated version of the Saturday Night Live star getting beat up by a skinned monkey. So when asked about what she thinks about his social media posts, Chaney said:

“I think you should talk to him about that, I don’t want to speak on that.”

The questions did not end there, though. After being asked whether she was “worried” about Kanye’s “mental health,” Chaney decided to walk away. You can ch-ch-check out the entire interaction HERE.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you see the similarities between Chaney and Kim? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Chaney Jones/Instagram]