Kanye West’s GF Chaney Jones Denies Getting Plastic Surgery Done On Her Face Amid Kim Kardashian Comparisons

It is no secret that Kanye West’s new girlfriend, Chaney Jones, has been getting compared to his ex-wife quite a bit ever since the two went public with their dalliance last month. But over the weekend, it looked like Chaney may have been fed up with the comparisons as she really tried hard to distinguish herself from Kim Kardashian!

She took to Instagram Stories to post a photo showing off her behind in a black swimsuit, as well as some facts about herself. In the since-deleted picture, the model admitted to getting a Brazilian Butt Lift in the past but denied having any other forms of plastic surgery – including on her face. She wrote:

“I think I was 20 here. This was before my BBL. Same face, same nose lol I’ve never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone’s questions yes I had a BBL but I’ve always been thick before surgery.”

Okay then…

Chaney then went on to reveal five facts about herself, saying she is “European, French, German, West African, Nigerian, and Ghanaian” and “COO” of the business called the First State Behavioral Health. The brunette beauty then said she’s currently getting her “masters in counseling, maintaining a 4.0. GPA” and reiterated that she’s “never had surgery on” her face, adding alongside a blushing emoji:

“I was born like this.”

Hmm…

Is anyone else picking up some possible shade being directed at Kimmy Kakes??? We mean, it is widely known that the SKIMS creator has gotten extensive work done on her body – so one could assume that Chaney was firing shots at Kim for that fact.

After that, she noted she is a “24 year old Virgo born on August 28th” and “from Dover, Delaware.” The more you know, folks…

News of Kanye and Chaney’s romance popped up while he was still seeing Julia Fox. Before they broke up, reports emerged of them being in an open relationship – with the 44-year-old rapper also seeing Chaney at the time. A couple of weeks later, the pair went Instagram official when Ye posted a picture of them with a black heart emoji in the caption. However, insiders recently claimed that Kanye is just using Chaney to make Kim “jealous” after seeing her with Pete Davidson. They told The Sun:

“Kanye’s latest relationship with Chaney Jones is not real at all. He chose Chaney because she is a lookalike of Kim, they are almost identical. He just wanted her on his arm to try upset Kim.”

Apparently, the record producer “has even told friends the whole thing is for publicity as he knew he would be photographed with her.” The source explained:

“In his mind it will make Kim jealous — even though Kim has clearly moved on.”

Good luck with that, Kanye! We doubt this master plan will work — especially since it sounds like Chaney is over the Kim comparison AND the reality star reportedly is “furious” over his violent music video involving Pete.

Do you think Chaney was throwing shade at Kim, Perezcious readers? Do you think she’s over all of the comparisons? Sound OFF with your take in the comments (below)!

