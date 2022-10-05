Khloé Kardashian Publicly Calls Out Kanye West For Lying -- & He Reacts With ANOTHER Attack On The KarJenner Fam!

Can you believe we’re still talking about this damn birthday party??

Kanye West might’ve settled things (in his mind) with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, but he’s re-ignighting an old feud with the Kardashians! And this time, the family isn’t staying quiet!

Hours after addressing his sit-down with the journalist on Instagram, the fashion designer returned on Wednesday to call out celebs who have tried to hold him accountable. Not all that surprising since he has a pattern of this kind of behavior. Only now, West is trying to connect the dots all the way back to the narrative of ex-wife Kim Kardashian keeping him away from his children. The gaslighting!

The fashion designer posted the following:

“I WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS’S PERSPECTIVES WERE WHEN I DIDN’T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY GABBY TOLD ME THAT SHE DISAGREED WITH THAT (AND THAT’S ME PUTTING IT IN A NICE WAY) SHE SAID IT WAS ON HER GROUP CHATS SO WHY DID EVERYONE FEEL SO FREE TO ATTACK ME ABOUT MY T SHIRT BUT CANDACE OWENS WAS THE ONLY PUBLIC FIGURE TO SAY THAT IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDASHIANS TO KEEP ME FROM SEEING MY DAUGHTER OR WE JUST CHIME IN WHEN WE WANT TO TEAR A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR ACTUALLY HAVING A DIFFERENT POLITICAL OPINION AND FOR ALL THE AUDIENCE SO OUTRAGED BY MY T SHRT WHERE WERE YOU WHEN I COULDN’T SEE MY KIDS I WENT PUBLIC IN HOPE OF PUBLIC SUPPORT AT THAT TIME.”

There’s a heck of a lot to break down here. Firstly, Gigi Hadid was one of the earlier celebrities to call out Ye for his “White Lives Matter” display at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. But to bring up his kids? And blame the entire KarJenner family? Well, it was about time someone stood up to him!

Khloé Kardashian wasted no time responding, and calling out Kanye for his lies about daughter Chicago‘s party. Not mincing any words, she shared:

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came. Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

This drama is MESSY, but can you blame protective KoKo for wanting to publicly defend her blood relatives, specifically big sis Kim, from another one of Ye’s attacks?

Unfortunately, Candace Owens, who was also mentioned in the Chicago-native’s post, was eager to comment, too, dragging the SKIMS mogul for her relationship with Pete Davidson in reference to the Kimye kids:

“My bigger question for GiGi is whether or not she felt it was bullying when Pete had your childrens name carved into his neck and was walking around with that after 6 minutes of dating Kim.

I like Gigi. Excited to see that she’s weighing in on bullies in Hollywood now bc everyone seemed pretty tight lipped and not too concerned about ‘mental health’ when a man had to watch the media pretend it was normal for another man to tattoo his children’s names onto his body.

Was that ‘trauma’ or ‘violence’?”

Her choice to defend Kanye’s bullying of the SNL star is just irrelevant here.

It wasn’t long before it was overshadowed by ANOTHER post from the musical artist, who turned his attention to his ex sister-in-law. Posting a screenshot of Khloé’s public Instagram message, he wrote for the caption:

“YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH [mom] DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME”

What? It’s honestly getting difficult to understand West’s reasoning anymore…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Think Khloé will reply to this remark — or even any of the rest of the famous fam? We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for sure!!

